17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.

No suspect information was available at the time of this report, the sheriff’s office said. No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

