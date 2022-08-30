Man robs Orlando bank at gunpoint, police say

An Orlando bank was robbed at gunpoint, police say.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A gunman on Tuesday robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Orlando, according to police.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the man walked into the bank at 8600 Lee Vista Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. and displayed a note and a handgun to a bank employee.

Police said the man fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported and an investigation is ongoing, OPD said.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 407-423-8477 or **8477 (TIPS).

Note: Given the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the robbery and not necessarily its exact location.

