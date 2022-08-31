Osceola County Sheriff’s Office hosts Florida Sheriffs Association cold case conference

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday it had been chosen to host a meeting of the Florida Sheriffs Association Cold Case Advisory Commission.

The 2-day conference deals in investigative techniques to solve cold cases, officials said. FSA commissioners set to attend include experts in such fields as investigations, medical examination, DNA processing and prosecution, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez on Wednesday is scheduled to speak about the “latest information and actions” regarding the symposium.

