Pirate-themed corn maze to open in Mount Dora in October

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Ahoy mateys. Think you can make it through this pirate-themed maze?

Scott’s Maze Adventure in Mount Dora has released a photo of its 7-acre corn field that now resembles a pirate adventure.

Only the toughest pirates will make it out alive.

Along with exploring a corn maze, you will find a mini corn maze, giant playground, jumping pillow, farm tours, zipline for kids, fishing, superslide, gem mining and more, according to the farm’s Facebook post.

There are also spooky night mazes on select Saturdays from 6-10 p.m.

The 2022 maze season will open on Oct. 1 and run through Dec. 11, the farm said.

The maze is only open to the public on weekends, and the most up-to-date times are listed on the farm’s website.

Scott’s Maze Adventures is located on Long & Scott Farms at 26216 County Road 448A in Mount Dora.