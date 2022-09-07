Suspect caught on camera robbing Orange County bank

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a man accused of robbing a bank in the Hunter’s Creek area.
Video shows a man in a red “Incredibles” t-shirt, black shorts and white sunglasses at a teller’s window at the Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard Tuesday.
[TRENDING: Shark attacks, kills woman who was on cruise that set sail from Port Canaveral | Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for select Central Florida counties | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
The sheriff’s office said the man walked into the bank and demanded money from the teller before driving off in a vehicle.
The sheriff’s office did not explain how he actually robbed the bank or how much money he took.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
NEED TO ID: This man robbed a Chase Bank in Hunter’s Creek (4167 Town Center Blvd) on 9/6. He fled in a vehicle. Our detectives are working diligently to identify & arrest him.— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 7, 2022
If you know who he is or have other info, call @CrimelineFL: 800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/oDGKmZCKlL