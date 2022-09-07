Suspect caught on camera robbing Orange County bank

Orange County Sheriff's Office believes the man in this photo robbed a Chase Bank in the Hunter's Creek area of Orange County on Tuesday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a man accused of robbing a bank in the Hunter’s Creek area.

Video shows a man in a red “Incredibles” t-shirt, black shorts and white sunglasses at a teller’s window at the Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said the man walked into the bank and demanded money from the teller before driving off in a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office did not explain how he actually robbed the bank or how much money he took.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).