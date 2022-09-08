16-year-old arrested after bringing gun onto Lake County school bus, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after he brought an unloaded handgun onto a Lake County school bus, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the boy is a student at Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte. At this time, News 6 has decided not to name the student.

Investigators said they were notified about the gun, a Glock, after another student noticed the boy with the gun.

Investigators said the gun was left on the school bus it had already dropped off the students on the bus. The gun was found on the back seat of the bus, concealed in a sweatshirt, according to a news release.

Deputies said surveillance video showed the boy removing his sweatshirt and leaving it in the seat where it was found. The gun was holstered and unloaded. No ammunition was ever found, the release said.

The teen faces a charge of possessing a gun on school property.

