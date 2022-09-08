Orange County apartment complex fire leaves 45 people affected, officials say

A fire at an Orange County apartment complex Wednesday evening impacted 15 families, according to a spokesperson from the American Red Cross.

According to fire officials, an apartment building at the Osprey Links at Hunter’s Creek Apartments complex caught fire, prompting crews to respond. While a fire occurred within the same complex Tuesday evening, fire officials confirmed it was in a different building.

Fire officials said crews were able to put out the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Due to the fire Tuesday that officials said displaced five families, Red Cross members were on hand to provide dinner and drinks for residents at the site, the spokesperson told News 6.

The American Red Cross stated that the 15 families — consisting of 45 people, including children — were provided with a shelter location, though all families made other arrangements due to renters insurance.

Fire officials said the State Fire Marshall was requested to investigate the cause of the fire. News 6 has reached out to the State Fire Marshall and is awaiting a response.

The American Red Cross said any residents affected by the fire can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) for assistance.

