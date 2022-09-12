Orange County Supervisor of Elections office to host voters with disabilities event

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In honor of Disability Voting Rights Week, which runs Sept. 12-16, the Orange County Supervisor of Elections plans to host a demonstration of the ExpressVote System.

The ExpressVote System allows voters with disabilities or impairments to vote privately, according to the event’s release.

The event, in partnership with the Center for Independent Living, will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office, located at 119 W. Kaley Street in Orlando.

The Center for Independent Living also plans to be on hand to provide additional information and resources about their services.

Voter registration services will be available throughout the day and Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles will also be available for questions.

