Windermere passes ordinance prohibiting smoking and vaping in its public parks

WINDERMERE, Fla. – The town of Windermere has passed an ordinance that prohibits smoking and vaping in public parks owned by the town.

News 6 spoke with the town manager, Robert Smith, who said their ordinance was prompted by the state passing a bill in February of this year, allowing municipalities to restrict smoking in public beaches or parks they own.

Smith said they haven’t had any push back from the community regarding the ordinance, when we spoke with him ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

“It’s something that the town embraces; they want to make sure that everybody has enjoyment of the parks,” said Smith.

According to the town’s website, there are 12 parks that would be impacted.

