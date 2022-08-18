Video shows vehicle hit student during Windermere High School dismissal pickup

An Orange County high school is reminding parents and students about pedestrian safety after a student was hit by a vehicle on school property Wednesday.

The incident happened at Windermere High School as students were being dismissed that afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 14-year-old student walked in front of the 2016 Jeep Limited on a private road on school grounds.

Dashcam video from a different car shows the vehicle crashing into the teen as it passed a guard station, and the teen flying backward.

Troopers said the student was not in a marked crosswalk, and the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old student, said they didn’t see the other teen because of stopped traffic ahead.

The 14-year-old was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital with minor injuries.

Orange County Public Schools sent out a voicemail from the school’s principal to student families about the incident, urging them to talk to students about following the rules of the road:

“Windermere High School families, this is your principal, Andrew Leftakis, calling to make you aware of a student that was struck by a vehicle this afternoon while on their way home from school. The student was transported to the hospital and is with family at this time. Parents, we ask that you please talk to your students about pedestrian safety when walking or riding a bike to and from school. Please remind them to always use sidewalks when available, cross the road at marked crosswalks and walk in groups when possible. Student safety is a top priority and we will continue to enforce safety procedures at school.”

FHP is still investigating.

The incident comes a week after students returned to class.

Last week, Windermere High School also announced the death of a student. Grief counselors were brought on campus.