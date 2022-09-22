Orlando police release sketch of man who threatened to rape female victim

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are asking for help tracking down a man who threatened to rape a female victim who was walking her dog in the Lake Nona area.

Investigators on Thursday released a sketch of the man they are looking for.

The threat happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 around 6 a.m. along Tavistock Lakes Road, according to police.

Officers said the victim stopped to take a picture when she spotted a man with his phone’s flashlight on coming toward her.

The man began walking with the victim and attempted to speak to her, asking questions and making comments about her body, according to the case report.

Police said the victim began to feel uncomfortable and the man asked for her phone number, prompting her to say she was going to call a family member.

“Next time I’m going to (expletive) rape you,” the man said before running off, records show.

Surveillance video caught a man roughly matching the suspect’s description parking a white sedan in a lot on the south side of Tavistock Lakes Boulevard before heading in the direction of the victim around 6:03 a.m., according to police. Officers said the video also shows the same man jogging back toward the car around 6:08 a.m. before jumping back in the vehicle and driving away, heading east on Tavistock Lakes Boulevard.

The victim described the man as 25 years old, around 5 feet 9 inches tall with an athletic build, records show. Police said she also described the man as having curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Police released a portion of the surveillance video showing the man getting out of his car. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Orlando police at 321-235-5300.

