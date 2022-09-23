87º

LIVE

Local News

Man who attacked woman inside her Orlando home arrested, police say

Allen McCrone, 36, faces charges of attempted sexual battery, burglary

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Crime
Allen McCrone, 36 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando police believe they have arrested the man who followed a woman in downtown Orlando and tried to force himself on her in her apartment.

Allen McCrone, 36, was arrested on Friday.

[TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 3 hurricane | Florida deputy struck, killed by front-end loader in hit-and-run | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Officers said McCrone followed the victim during the early morning hours of Sept. 5. Investigators said he got into the woman’s apartment and attempted to force himself on her, ultimately making off with her money and wallet.

The victim was hurt in the attack but not badly, police said.

Police released surveillance video following the attack showing a man believed to be McCrone following someone outside bars on Pine Street near Central Boulevard.

Orlando police issue a crime alert after a woman was attacked.

Officers credited the public for help in identifying McCrone as the suspect.

He faces charges of attempted sexual battery and burglary with assault and battery.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email