Man who attacked woman inside her Orlando home arrested, police say

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando police believe they have arrested the man who followed a woman in downtown Orlando and tried to force himself on her in her apartment.

Allen McCrone, 36, was arrested on Friday.

Officers said McCrone followed the victim during the early morning hours of Sept. 5. Investigators said he got into the woman’s apartment and attempted to force himself on her, ultimately making off with her money and wallet.

The victim was hurt in the attack but not badly, police said.

Police released surveillance video following the attack showing a man believed to be McCrone following someone outside bars on Pine Street near Central Boulevard.

Orlando police issue a crime alert after a woman was attacked.

Officers credited the public for help in identifying McCrone as the suspect.

He faces charges of attempted sexual battery and burglary with assault and battery.

