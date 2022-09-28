WATCH LIVE: Seminole County officials discuss latest on Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency shelters opened in Seminole County on Wednesday after evacuation orders were issued for flood-prone areas, mobile homes and people with special needs who need a safe place to stay.

Areas most at risk in Seminole County include Lake Harney in Geneva, along the St. Johns River, Little Wekiva and Shingle Creek.

[TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The county opened seven shelters across the county:

Bentley Elementary School - 2190 Oregon Ave. in Sanford (special needs, medically-enhanced)

Layer Elementary School - 4201 State Road 419 in Winter Springs (special needs, medically-enhanced)

Winter Springs High School - 130 Tuskawilla Drive in Winter Springs

Lake Mary High School - 655 Longwood - Lake Mary Road in Lake Mary

Lyman High School - 865 S. County Road 427 in Longwood

Lawton Chiles Middle School - 1240 Sanctuary Drive in Oviedo

Midway Elementary School - 2368 Brisson Ave. in Sanford

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

Health officer Donna Walsh says teams from the Florida Department of Health in Seminole arrived at the medically-enhanced shelters early this morning. They are staffed by nurses and other employees to help people who have special medical needs, ex. electricity to run oxygen. — Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) September 28, 2022

The county said flooding, flash flooding and long-term river flooding are all possible.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said they have stepped up patrols county-wide to keep watch.

“A lot of people may choose to evacuate we want to make sure your house, your business, your property is protected,” he said.

The county said the shelters are there for anyone who needs a safe place and no where else to go.

SHELTER OPENINGS: The following Seminole County shelters open at 8:00 a.m. TODAY, Wednesday, September 28.



Seminole County has issued an evacuation order for flood prone, mobile/manufactured homes, and persons with special needs. pic.twitter.com/UIw4codtSY — Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) September 28, 2022

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: