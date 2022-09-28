72º

WATCH LIVE: Seminole County officials discuss latest on Hurricane Ian

Seminole County opens emergency shelters, issues evacuation orders for expected flooding

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Catherine Silver, Reporter

Seminole County flooding concerns. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency shelters opened in Seminole County on Wednesday after evacuation orders were issued for flood-prone areas, mobile homes and people with special needs who need a safe place to stay.

Areas most at risk in Seminole County include Lake Harney in Geneva, along the St. Johns River, Little Wekiva and Shingle Creek.

The county opened seven shelters across the county:

  • Bentley Elementary School - 2190 Oregon Ave. in Sanford (special needs, medically-enhanced)
  • Layer Elementary School - 4201 State Road 419 in Winter Springs (special needs, medically-enhanced)
  • Winter Springs High School - 130 Tuskawilla Drive in Winter Springs
  • Lake Mary High School - 655 Longwood - Lake Mary Road in Lake Mary
  • Lyman High School - 865 S. County Road 427 in Longwood
  • Lawton Chiles Middle School - 1240 Sanctuary Drive in Oviedo
  • Midway Elementary School - 2368 Brisson Ave. in Sanford

The county said flooding, flash flooding and long-term river flooding are all possible.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said they have stepped up patrols county-wide to keep watch.

“A lot of people may choose to evacuate we want to make sure your house, your business, your property is protected,” he said.

The county said the shelters are there for anyone who needs a safe place and no where else to go.

