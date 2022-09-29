WATCH: Video shows ‘power flashes’ north of Indian Harbor Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video submitted to News 6 early Sunday morning shows “power flashes” off in the distance as storms from Hurricane Ian rolled through.

The video, courtesy of Marcus Cote, shows dark clouds hanging overhead before a large flash of light erupts in the distance.

Cote said the flash happened north from Indian Harbor Beach as weather conditions worsened nearby.

Repeated power flashes looking North from Indian Harbour Beach as conditions quickly deteriorate on the barrier island #Ian #FLwx pic.twitter.com/C4IeGaaKar — Marcus Cote (@marcuscotephoto) September 29, 2022

Ian made landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane, though it has been steadily losing wind speed since storming over Florida. As of 11 p.m. Wednesday night, it was reduced to a Category 1 hurricane.

Sub-1000mb pressure and dropping with steadily increasing winds/gusts, Satellite Beach, FL pic.twitter.com/a5EruFbnBm — Marcus Cote (@marcuscotephoto) September 29, 2022

Brevard County was lashed by Ian’s outer bands Wednesday afternoon, though Ian has continued to bring strong rain and winds into Central Florida as it heads toward the Atlantic coast.

