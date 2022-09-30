69º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Disaster loans offered to Central Florida businesses hit by hurricane

Federal loans up to $2 million available to qualified businesses impacted by Ian

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Business, Economy, Orange County, Seminole County, Polk County, Sumter County, Lake County, Brevard County, Volusia County, Osceola County
Flooding could be seen in the area of A1A and Marineland on Thursday. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, federal loans are being offered to help Central Florida businesses that were impacted by the storm, according to a release from the Small Business Administration.

The SBA announced that businesses in the following Central Florida counties are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans, which allow businesses to borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace business assets damaged or destroyed by Ian.

  • Brevard County
  • Indian River County
  • Lake County
  • Orange County
  • Osceola County
  • Polk County
  • Seminole County
  • Sumter County
  • Volusia County

[TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]

Friday, the SBA added that Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole Counties were added to the list of declared disaster areas for Hurricane Ian, meaning businesses in those counties are eligible for physical disaster loans, as well.

The release shows interest rates are as low as 3.04% for businesses, 1.875% for nonprofit organizations and 2.188% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA based on the applicant’s financial condition.

For more information or to apply for a loan, visit the SBA’s website here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email