Disaster loans offered to Central Florida businesses hit by hurricane

Flooding could be seen in the area of A1A and Marineland on Thursday.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, federal loans are being offered to help Central Florida businesses that were impacted by the storm, according to a release from the Small Business Administration.

The SBA announced that businesses in the following Central Florida counties are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans, which allow businesses to borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace business assets damaged or destroyed by Ian.

Brevard County

Indian River County

Lake County

Orange County

Osceola County

Polk County

Seminole County

Sumter County

Volusia County

Friday, the SBA added that Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole Counties were added to the list of declared disaster areas for Hurricane Ian, meaning businesses in those counties are eligible for physical disaster loans, as well.

The release shows interest rates are as low as 3.04% for businesses, 1.875% for nonprofit organizations and 2.188% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA based on the applicant’s financial condition.

For more information or to apply for a loan, visit the SBA’s website here.

