Here is when SeaWorld, Busch Gardens will reopen

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld is reopening its parks in Florida on Saturday after closing for Hurricane Ian this week.

SeaWorld is reopening SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Discovery Cove Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Tampa on Saturday.

All parks will also hold their Halloween events, including Spooktacular and Howl-O-Scream at both parks.

SeaWorld closed the parks Wednesday and Thursday for Ian, and kept them closed Friday to remove any debris from the storm.

“We would like to thank all our dedicated animal care teams who stayed onsite during the hurricane to tend to the needs of our animals,” SeaWorld said in a statement Thursday.

Hurricane Ian brought flooding and damage to Central Florida as the storm moved through the area as a Category 1 storm.