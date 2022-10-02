Sold out premiere of ‘Billy Flanigan’ benefits Ian relief

ORLANDO, Fla. – Some people took a break from cleaning up the mess Hurricane Ian left behind to attend the world premiere of ‘Billy Flanigan: The Happiest Man on Earth.’

The documentary follows Disney World’s longest contracted performer, Billy Flanigan, as he cycles seven thousand miles cross-country delivering ‘Flanigrams’ to friends and family when theme parks and businesses were shut down at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flanigan would surprise people at their door steps, socially distant, performing a song and dance to cheer them up. The ‘Flanigrams’ caught the attention of Director Cullen Douglas and Executive Producer Randy Goodwin who initially wanted to create a short film about his adventures. It was extended to a full-length documentary sharing intimate details about Flanigan’s struggles with bullying as a child, his sexuality and his efforts to mend a broken family.

The film premiered at the Garden Theater Saturday evening in Winter Garden. Hundreds gathered from across the country for the sold out show. One thousand dollars from ticket sales are being donated to the Florida Disaster Fund, helping Central Florida families impacted by Hurricane Ian.

News 6 Anchor Crystal Moyer moderated the Q&A following the premiere of the film where guests asked questions about Flanigan’s life, family and career. Flanigan said during the Q&A, it’s just one simple act of kindness that can make a huge difference for people.

“It’s so hard to be so vulnerable knowing my story’s going to be out there. If I can help one person who’s struggling with sexuality, one kid being bullied, someone facing a hard challenge... that’s my purpose. My motto is ‘you see someone without a smile, you give them one of yours,’” said Flanigan.

‘Billy Flanigan: The Happiest Man on Earth’ will be released on DVD and streaming October 7th, 2022. You can pre-order a copy HERE:

