Orlando’s Leu Gardens fully reopen after cleanup from Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s Harry P. Leu Gardens fully reopened for the first time in nearly two weeks Monday following clean-up efforts from damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

The botanical garden, which is run by the city of Orlando, had closed certain areas to visitors due to storm damage.

According to a news release, 43 trees on the 50-acre property were lost due to the storm. Some plants were also damaged.

The gardens said none of the buildings on the property, including the historic Leu House Museum, sustained any structural damage.

Over the weekend, 35 volunteers turned out to clean up the botanical garden.

“The efforts of dedicated staff, loyal volunteers and the local community are deeply appreciated,” the release read.

