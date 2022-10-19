Hurricane Ian caused more than $200M in damage in Orange County, property appraiser says

Orange County suffered more than $200 million in damage because of Hurricane Ian, according to a final estimate released Wednesday by the county.

Orange County Property Appraiser Amy Mercado said the county saw $206.32 million in damage because of the storm.

The assessed estimate hit 1,727 properties, with 1,231 residential properties damaged to the tune of $46.338 million.

The county also saw 410 mobile homes damaged, a cost of $2.445 million, and 86 commercial properties damaged at a cost of $157.537 million.

James Carson’s home was damaged from Hurricane Ian. He said he wasn’t surprised by the county’s assessment.

“It’s just sad to see things like that because everybody lost so much,” Carson said. “It’s just a total loss all the way around.”

Carson said nearly 2 feet of water flooded his home after the storm and didn’t recede for more than a week.

“Water kind of damaged everything. My cabinets, everything was pretty much ruined inside the house,” Carson said. “It’s going to cost thousands of dollars because I’ve got to buy all new appliances, all new bedding, new furniture. It’s like starting all over again.”

Carson said he hopes repairs can be finished at his house by the beginning of next year.

“My plans now is to try to get back on track and just hope for the best,” he said.

Orange County residents and businesses are still eligible for assistance via FEMA and the Small Business Administration.

People may apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, calling 1-800-621-3362 or downloading the FEMA mobile app.

You can apply for SBA disaster loan assistance on the SBA website. The loans are long-term, low-interest loans, and both residents and businesses are eligible.

Additionally, you can go to a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center for help with your application, as well as other services. The center in Orange County is located in Orlando at Barnett Park on West Colonial Drive, open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

