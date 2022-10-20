Cocoa man accused of pointing gun at tow truck driver, security guard now in jail, records show

A Cocoa man who pointed a gun at a security guard and a tow truck driver before he was shot is now locked up in the Brevard County jail, the Cocoa Police Department said Wednesday.

Dexter Bray, 51, was arrested after the shooting at Village Greene apartments on Dixon Boulevard on Oct. 13.

According to the arrest report, Bray’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, was in the process of being towed from the property. The security guard for the complex said the property owners had told him to have the vehicle removed because it had been sitting for longer than 30 days, records show.

Cocoa police officers were called to the scene because the security guard had had previous confrontations with Bray, according to the report.

Police said dashcam video from the tow truck shows Bray exiting his home with a gun. The security guard saw Bray and yelled “gun” to get the attention of the officers on scene, records show. The security guard and the tow truck driver then took cover.

The security guard later told police Bray fired three rounds, one at the tow truck driver and two at the guard; however, investigators said they determined Bray did not fire his gun and the magazine was full.

Bray had been shot by the security guard, according to the report, and was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center before he was taken to jail.

Bray faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and battery on a law enforcement officer.

He’s also accused of spitting on the security guard a month before the shooting when police said the guard asked Bray to turn down loud music at his apartment.

Because of that confrontation, police said the security guard requested backup from police when trying to tow Bray’s car.

A judge set Bray’s bond Thursday on his two cases at more than $100,000.

Bray’s defense attorney described his injuries to the court.

“He is not mobile,” Kathleen Rallo said. “He has an entire rod down his leg.”

The new affidavit does not read that Bray also pointed the gun at the police officer, which was the initial story according to the Cocoa police chief on the scene.

