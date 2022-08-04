Cyclist hit by car in Cocoa Beach dies

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A bicyclist who was hit by a car Monday in Cocoa Beach has died, police said.

Cocoa Beach police said Erica Dildine, 41, was cycling along the southbound lanes of North Atlantic Avenue near Belt Road around 6:15 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.

Dildine was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. She died on Wednesday, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old St. Cloud man, was not hurt, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3251.