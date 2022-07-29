Cocoa Beach man accused of false imprisonment, sex crimes, police say

Isaiah Burrows, 21, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of beating and strangling a victim whom he forcibly imprisoned, police said.

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A Cocoa Beach man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and sexual battery after holding a person captive for hours, police said.

Isaiah Burrows, 21, beat, strangled and sexually battered a victim over the course of several hours Thursday morning in a home at the 600 block of South Orlando Avenue, police said.

Investigators said Burrows was forcing the victim to stay in the home against their will. However, police said the victim was eventually able to escape and contact law enforcement.

According to police, Burrows was taken to the county jail and is being held without bond.

Isaiah Burrows, 21, of Cocoa Beach (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Burrows faces charges for attempted murder, sexual battery, false imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Cocoa Beach Police Department at (321) 868-3251.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.

