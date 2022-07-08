Cocoa man arrested after recklessly driving stolen car 100 mph, deputies say

Jahmari Parker, 22, who was booked at the Brevard County jail on June 7, 2022.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after being clocked driving a stolen car 100 mph along a 35 mph road near Cocoa, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Jahmari Parker, 22, reportedly passed a Brevard County deputy on Lake Drive traveling 65 mph over the speed limit, “driving extremely recklessly in wanton disregard” of other drivers, a probable cause affidavit states.

After the deputy attempted a traffic stop, Parker drove away “recklessly and at high speeds” before he turned north onto Country Lane Drive and bailed out of the car, according to the affidavit. The vehicle was still in motion and had two other occupants inside of it, deputies said.

Deputies said Parker attempted to run away, but was taken into custody. In the affidavit, deputies said the vehicle Parker drove was stolen.

Parker faces charges of driving with a suspended license with knowledge (2nd offense), resisting an officer without violence, reckless driving and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer at high speed.

He was booked on Brevard County jail on a $16,500 bond and later released on Friday.

