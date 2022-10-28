Orlando Science Center STEM preschool receives national accreditation

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Science Center Preschool has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

In order to earn accreditation from NAEYC, schools must go through an extensive self-study, quality-improvement process and verification that the program meets each of the ten program standards and hundreds of individual criteria.

[TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]

“It is so gratifying to have earned this endorsement and high mark of quality from NAEYC, who is a leader in the field of early childhood education,” JoAnn Newman, president and CEO of Orlando Science Center, said in a news release. “In 2009, we created our preschool to build essential STEM skills in our community’s children while supporting the social, emotional, cognitive and physical development they needed for lifelong learning and wellbeing.”

According to a news release from the Orlando Science Center, NAEYC accreditation is highly sought after as more than 6,000 programmed currently have this recognition, which is less than 10% of child care centers, preschools and kindergartens.

The preschool, which focuses on science, technology, engineering and math education, uses creative curriculum, which the Orlando Science Center said nurtures a child’s development intellectually, socially and emotionally.

Literacy, music, art, motor development, math and science are all pieces of curriculum that OSC’s STEM preschool said it focuses on daily.

Orlando Science Center said it is now enrolling for the 2023-24 school year.

You can find out more information or schedule a tour by clicking here, or calling 407-514-2112 .

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: