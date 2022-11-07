83º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Florida investigators ask for help finding Orlando man missing for more than 6 years

Aguileo Hernandez-Gomez, 42, last seen on Nov. 2, 2016

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Florida, Orlando
Aguileo Hernandez-Gomez, 42, last seen on Nov. 2, 2016 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for help finding an Orlando man who went missing more than 6 years ago.

FDLE posted on Twitter Monday asking for any information on Aguileo Hernandez-Gomez, who was last seen on Nov. 2, 2016.

[TRENDING: What is a subtropical storm? | Lunar eclipse coming soon | Become a News 6 Insider]

Hernandez-Gomez was 37 years old when he went missing and would be 42 now, according to investigators. He was last seen in Orlando.

Hernandez-Gomez is 5 foot, 5 inches tall, according to FDLE, and was 160 pounds when he went missing.

Anyone with information on Hernandez-Gomez is asked to call FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or Orlando police at 407-246-2470.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email