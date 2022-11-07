Florida investigators ask for help finding Orlando man missing for more than 6 years

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for help finding an Orlando man who went missing more than 6 years ago.

FDLE posted on Twitter Monday asking for any information on Aguileo Hernandez-Gomez, who was last seen on Nov. 2, 2016.

Hernandez-Gomez was 37 years old when he went missing and would be 42 now, according to investigators. He was last seen in Orlando.

Hernandez-Gomez is 5 foot, 5 inches tall, according to FDLE, and was 160 pounds when he went missing.

Anyone with information on Hernandez-Gomez is asked to call FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or Orlando police at 407-246-2470.

