Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote

ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday.

On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote.

“Just do your part and don’t worry about no one else’s and stop talking about it and do something to encourage it, to help it for us to be better and life better,” said Anita Riley, voter.

The event also emphasized the concern for not voting. The group said there are more than 150,000 registered black voters in Orange County, but less than 30,000 have turned in completed ballots.

“A lot of times, we do a lot of complaining. We do a lot of protesting. This is our window, our opportunity to really bring change that could be life lasting,”﻿ Bishop Derrick McRae said.

The ACLU said that following the passing of Senate Bill 90, many voters aren’t aware of the state’s new election laws.

“There’s so many changes in the law recently that we wanted to make sure that we got out in the community by canvassing, by phone banking, having this concern tonight, right, to make sure that people knew all the way, they can vote. People don’t know there are three ways to vote,” Natishia June of ACLU Florida said.

Voter advocacy groups said the weekend will be a busy last effort to get out the vote.

“Who requested a vote by mail ballot but did not turn it in. We’ve been making phone calls. We’ve been canvassing our communities to target people that if you have a ballot, turn it in as soon as possible,” Kristin Fulwylie, managing director of Equal Ground Education Fund, said.

The group said they’ve planned a 100-vehicle caravan on Sunday for their Souls to the Polls event.

