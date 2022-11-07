Subtropical Storm Nicole puts Central Florida counties under state of emergency

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is getting ready for Subtropical Storm Nicole, prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a state of emergency declaration for 34 of the state’s 67 counties ahead of the storm’s arrival later this week.

Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia counties are listed in the state of emergency.

A state of emergency declaration allows counties and the state to coordinate resources and take steps to prepare for the storm.

Right now forecasts show Nicole taking on tropical characteristics and either reaching hurricane strength or getting close to it as it makes landfall Wednesday into Thursday.

The storm is expected to cross the peninsula and then boomerang back across the state and out into the Atlantic.

Much of Florida is still cleaning up from Hurricane Ian, and Nicole could bring more storm surge, heavy rain and dangerous winds to the state.

Other counties in the state of emergency include Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Duval, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, Pasco, Putnam, Sarasota, St. Johns and St. Lucie counties.

You can read the full executive order on the Florida governor’s website.

