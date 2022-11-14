FHP: Small plane makes emergency landing at Anastasia State Park beach, flips

The St. Augustine Police Department responded after officers say a plane made an emergency landing on the beach.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A small plane made an emergency landing Monday morning at Anastasia State Park’s beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

News 6 partner News4JAX learned of the incident shortly before noon just north of the St. Johns County Ocean Pier in St. Augustine Beach.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue confirmed that the pilot was not hurt and that no other injuries were reported.

Footage appeared to show a yellow single-engine upside down in the surf and several onlookers on the shore. News4JAX spoke with the pilot, who said he taxied OK on the water and then flipped.

The St. Augustine Fire Department and the St. Augustine Police Department also responded to the scene.

Fire Rescue said around 12:20 p.m. that efforts will begin to remove the plane from the beach.

