Woman stabbed 61-year-old man to death in Port Orange, police say

Fatal stabbing happened on Calistoga Circle

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A 55-year-old woman stabbed a man to death late Wednesday in Port Orange, police said.

The fatal stabbing happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of Calistoga Circle.

Port Orange police said officers were called to a home and found a 61-year-old man who had been stabbed.

The man was taken to Halifax Hospital Daytona, where he later died, police said.

The woman was taken into custody, but no other details have been released.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has information about it is asked to call Port Orange Police Department Det. Ben Benezette at 386-506-5893.

