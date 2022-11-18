Orange County places new special event zone restrictions

In July, Florida sheriffs were granted a new tool to handle unlawful pop-up events that can disrupt traffic flows.

The law allows them to establish special event zone signage. Prior to the Florida Classic event in Orlando, workers placed orange barriers along West Colonial Drive in Orlando, where Orange County deputies installed special event zone signs near John Young Parkway.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, new signage will only be designated to address unpermitted activities impacting traffic during temporary events.

“Legislation passed, and new laws were developed to create these event zones, which would, in return, enhance penalties in those areas,” Steve Montiero, News 6 traffic safety expert and FHP trooper, said.

In June, Volusia County law enforcement put into place special event zone restrictions prior to possible pop-up events like the unpermitted truck meets in Daytona Beach, where nearly 1,000 citations were given out dozens of arrests made last year.

“What the community, residents in that area saw was people from out of town coming into the community for an event and really leaving it in shambles and not really adhering to local rules,” Montiero said.

OCSO said no one is prohibited from entering a special event zone, but committing traffic violations in these zones will bring heavier fines.

News 6 caught up with Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings at the Florida Classic luncheon. Demings told News 6 the first-time measure provides for a safer environment.

“There’s a lot of economic activity that goes on around the stadium that creates pedestrian and vehicle traffic flow, so in order to make it safe place for both those who are out there as pedestrians and those who have motor vehicles,” Demings said. “The two universities here are committed to making certain that the students do what they’re supposed to do but also the patrons and the guests who come here for this event. They’re coming because it is a safe place. That’s why it has been here for 25 years in a row.”

