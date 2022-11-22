Florida lawmakers to meet in December special session

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – State lawmakers will be meeting in December for a special session, according to a memo sent by the Florida Legislature on Tuesday.

The memo, sent by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner, shows the legislature will meet for the special session from Dec. 12-16.

[TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom | Decades in the making: Twin babies already 30 years old at birth. Here’s how | Become a News 6 Insider]

special session memo (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The memo was sent for the purposes of “advanced planning,” and the formal announcement of the special session is expected to come after Thanksgiving.

The specific topic of the special session has not yet been announced.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: