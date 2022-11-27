Helicopter crashes at Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville, FAA says

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A helicopter crashed at the Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville on Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said that the RotorWay Exec 162-F helicopter went down south of Runway 9 at the airport in Brevard County around 12:30 p.m. with two people on board.

[TRENDING: Bicyclist, 69, dies after car driven by 16-year-old strikes him in Orlovista, troopers say | Deputies search for missing man last seen visiting family in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving | Become a News 6 Insider]

The FAA not provide an update on the condition of the two people on board.

The Titusville Fire Department tweeted that the helicopter was on its side after responding to a “report of an aircraft down at Space Coast Regional Airport” and that “Units advising no patients at this time.”

TFD responding to report of an aircraft down at Space Coast Regional Airport. Units arriving on scene at this time. — Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) November 27, 2022

The FAA said it will investigate the crash.

No other details were disclosed.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: