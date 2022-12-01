2 face charges after deadly Osceola road rage shooting, sheriff says

A man was shot in the head while driving on the southwest side of a business parking lot near Buenaventura Boulevard and Simpson Road in Osceola County on Sunday evening, according to the Osceola County Fire Rescue.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is set to announce an arrest Thursday in a deadly shooting that caused a crash in October.

A man was shot in the head while driving on the southwest side of a business parking lot at the corner of Buenaventura Boulevard and Simpson Road in Osceola County on Oct. 23, according to the Osceola County Fire Rescue.

After the man was shot, he crashed into several other parked vehicles, the Osceola County Fire Rescue said.

The driver of the vehicle was the only person injured and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.

