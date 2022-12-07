Have you seen him? St. Cloud man missing, believed to be endangered, police say

David Gallagher was last seen in the area of 12th Street and Massachusetts Avenue in St. Cloud.

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Police in St. Cloud are looking for a missing man officers consider to be endangered.

David Gallagher, 53, was reported missing on Tuesday. He was last seen walking north in the area of 12th Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

St. Cloud police say Gallagher is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and was wearing a gray T-shirt, sandals and black shorts with red stripes on the sides when he was last seen.

If you have any information on where Gallagher may be found, contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 407-891-6700, or your local law enforcement agency.

