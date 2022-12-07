Orlando youth mentor arrested, accused of lewd or lascivious behavior, records show

ORLANDO, Fla. – A youth mentor and community activist in Orlando has been arrested and faces charges of lewd or lascivious behavior, court records show.

DeMarcus Womack, 31, was booked into the Orange County jail on Tuesday.

Investigators have not said what led to the arrest and the court documents surrounding that arrest are not being released. When News 6 requested the case report, Orlando police released a nearly completely redacted document. Officers cited Marsy’s Law and the fact that it was part of an ongoing investigation for near total redaction.

The only words visible on the document indicate that police were dispatched at 5:49 p.m. on Nov. 30 for a call “in reference to a battery.”

Womack worked at the Parramore Kidz Zone. The city of Orlando released a statement about his arrest Wednesday afternoon. It reads:

"Demarcus Womack was a contract employee who worked with the City of Orlando’s Parramore Kidz Zone. Upon learning of his arrest today, his contract of employment was terminated effective immediately. We were disturbed to learn of this arrest. We take the safety of all our residents and youth very seriously and as such, we have notified Womack directly that he is currently prohibited from returning to city property or working with any city programs." City of Orlando spokesperson

It is not clear whether Parramore Kidz Zone played any part in the investigation into Womack.

Womack faces three counts of lewd or lascivious behavior. He has since bonded out of jail.

