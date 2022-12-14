Twitter suspends account of UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s jet

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Twitter account run by a University of Central Florida student that tracked Elon Musk’s private jet has now been suspended, even though Musk said the account amounted to free speech.

@ElonJet, an account run by UCF sophomore Jack Sweeney, was suspended this week. Sweeney said on his personal Twitter account that the jet-tracking account had been permanently suspended.

Sweeney created the account to track Musk’s private jet using publicly available data as a coding project in 2020.

“I mean it’s just interesting to see where he is going and what other business might not be available to the public,” Sweeny told News 6 earlier this year.

The account attracted hundreds of thousands of followers, but also the attention of Musk himself, who offered Sweeney $5,000 to take the account down. Sweeney countered with $50,000, or a Tesla vehicle. Musk declined, but at the time there wasn’t much he could do about the account.

When Musk bought Twitter, he tweeted that he was committed to free speech, including keeping the @ElonJet account.

My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Sweeney wrote in Newsweek last month that he didn’t think Musk would suspend the account because the media would cover it.

Twitter was not the only platform where Sweeney is tracking Musk’s jet movements. He has accounts on Facebook and other platforms as well.

He has accounts tracking other celebrities as well, including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, and various Russian oligarchs. Those accounts are still up on Twitter.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

