Jury selection to begin in trial for Ormond Beach Proud Boy leader

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Joseph Biggs is expected to be in federal court in Washington, D.C., Monday as jury selection in his trial begins.

Bigss is a Florida leader of the Proud Boys. He was arrested at his Ormond Beach home just weeks after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

[TRENDING: ‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother multiple times, attacked her with frying pan, police say | Missing Sumter teen found dead in apparent homicide, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

In June of this year, a federal jury indicted Biggs and four other Proud Boy members with conspiracy to commit sedition and conspiracy to defraud the United States, in addition to other charges.

Florida leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were spotlighted during the first televised hearing of the January 6 Select Committee on Thursday.

According to court documents, Biggs called for a “revolution.” Federal prosecutors said he also took a video of the crowd during the violence and said, “We’ve taken the Capitol.”

Last week, Biggs filed a motion for a change of venue and asked the judge to move the trial to Alexandria, Virginia. The filing claims Biggs can’t get a fair and impartial trial in D.C. because the Jan. 6 House select committee televised its proceedings. The motion stated, “pretending otherwise is madness.”

The judge denied the motion.

Biggs faces the possibility of more than 20 years in prison if convicted.

It’s unclear how long jury selection will take, but the judge ruled last week that opening statements in Biggs trial will begin no earlier than Jan. 3, 2023.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: