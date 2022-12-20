60º

Orlando police search for missing 75-year-old with dementia

Quash Thompson last seen near West Amelia Street, John Young Parkway

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Mental Health, Missing, Orlando
Quash Thompson, 75 (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced Monday that they are searching for a missing man suffering from dementia.

According to police, 75-year-old Quash Thompson was last seen near West Amelia Street and John Young Parkway at 4:45 p.m. Monday afternoon. Police added that Thompson suffers from dementia.

Police said Thompson is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at (321) 235-5300.

