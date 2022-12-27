Fight at Orange County gas station ends in stabbing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday night after a fight ended in a stabbing at a gas station in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a Citgo gas station at 719 N. Powers Drive around 10 p.m.

Investigators said they learned a fight had occurred and a man was stabbed as a result.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but no information was provided on his condition.

Deputies have not said what started the fight or who is responsible for the stabbing.

