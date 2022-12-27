48º

Fight at Orange County gas station ends in stabbing

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday night after a fight ended in a stabbing at a gas station in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a Citgo gas station at 719 N. Powers Drive around 10 p.m.

Investigators said they learned a fight had occurred and a man was stabbed as a result.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but no information was provided on his condition.

Deputies have not said what started the fight or who is responsible for the stabbing.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

