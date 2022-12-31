3 shot during argument outside laundromat in Pine Hills, deputies say

PINE HILLS, Fla. – Three people were shot early Saturday outside of a laundromat in Pine Hills by an unidentified person involved in an argument, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred at 1:40 a.m. in the 5200 block of Silver Star Road, outside Super Coin Laundry, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. The suspect fired multiple shots before running away, the bullets striking two men and a woman who were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement.

No further details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.