Central Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

Baby Olivia, born at 12:23 a.m. at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Meet babies Olivia, Oliver, Johnny, Ruben, Shabinsky and Jakai – Central Florida’s first babes of the new year.

Oliver was delivered at 12:17 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces at Cape Canaveral Hospital, becoming Brevard County’s, and Health First’s, first baby of 2023 according to a news release from the hospital.

Baby Oliver, born at 12:27 a.m. at Cape Canaveral Hospital (Health First)

A total of six babies were born at Health First as Holmes Regional Medical Center and Cape Canaveral Hospital welcomed three newborns at each location.

Olivia was born at 12:23 a.m. at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Baby Olivia, born at 12:23 a.m. at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies. (Orlando Health)

In honor of the special occasion, the Central Florida Diaper Bank donated diapers for a year to the family of the hospital’s first baby, according to a news release from the hospital.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to partner with Orlando Health for the second year to provide diapers for a year to a family in our community and help give their baby a healthy start,” said Sharon Lyles, executive director of the Central Florida Diaper Bank.

Johnny was born at 1:06 a.m. at Holmes Regional Medical Center, weighing 10 pounds. His mother Mary initially thought he would arrive around Christmas, but baby Johnny had other plans.

Baby Johnny, born at 1:06 a.m. at Holmes Regional Medical Center (Health First)

“By the time New Year’s came, I really wasn’t thinking about it but then on New Year’s Eve, my water broke, I went into labor, we came to Holmes Regional Medical Center, and we were thinking is it going to be a 2022 or a 2023 baby,” Mary said.

Ruben was born at 2:01 a.m. at Holmes Regional Medical Center, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Baby Ruben, born at 2:01 a.m. at Holmes Regional Medical Center (Health First)

Shabinsky was born at 3:04 a.m. at AdventHealth Orlando to mom Kettia and dad Jean from Orlando, weighing 8 pounds, 9.6 ounces. He was officially the Central Florida hospital system’s first baby of 2023, according to their news release.

Baby Shabinsky, born at 3:04 a.m. at AdventHealth Orlando (AdventHealth)

Jakai was born at Holmes Regional Medical Center, weighing 9 pounds, 3.8 ounces.

Baby Jakai, born at 2:10 a.m. at Holmes Regional Medical Center. (Health First)

