59º

LIVE

Local News

Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say

Store robbed on Main Street Bridge, police say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Daytona Beach, Volusia County
Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car.

Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.

[TRENDING: SpaceX plans nighttime OneWeb launch of 40 satellites from Cape Canaveral | 2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

The man retrieved money from a cash register before taking a clerk’s keys and driving away in their vehicle. A description of said vehicle was not immediately provided.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to contact Detective Joey Roces at 386-9671-5246 or by emailing rocesjoseph@dbpd.us.

Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email