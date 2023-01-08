Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car.

Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.

The man retrieved money from a cash register before taking a clerk’s keys and driving away in their vehicle. A description of said vehicle was not immediately provided.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to contact Detective Joey Roces at 386-9671-5246 or by emailing rocesjoseph@dbpd.us.

HELP ID - Armed Robbery Suspect pic.twitter.com/McEj1ZqS77 — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) January 8, 2023

