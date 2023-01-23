Man faces attempted murder charges after Osceola County shooting, deputies say

Luis Joel Delgado faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated stalking

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after a shooting that seriously hurt another person, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Peppermill Circle in Kissimmee on Sunday.

[TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the way | News 6 releases new app | Brevard County teacher arrested after trying to lure child for sex, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to deputies, they located a victim with a gunshot wound and located the suspect, Luis Joel Delgado, a short time later.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to a news release, detectives learned that a fight began because Delgado arrived uninvited at a home and refused to leave.

Investigators said the victim and Delgado started fighting in the driveway. Delgado went to his vehicle, retrieved a firearm, and shot the victim, according to deputies.

Delgado faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated stalking, according to the release.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: