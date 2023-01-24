Orange County commissioners could sign off on ‘tenant bill of rights’ for renters

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Orange County could sign off Tuesday on plans to formally create a “tenant bill of right” for renters.

The ordinance would do several things, including mandating 60-days notice before terminating a lease or raising rent by more than 5%.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

It would also formally ban landlords from discriminating against prospective renters on the basis of things like race and their source of income.

It would also create a new government office to investigate complaints.

A public hearing on the new rules is set for Tuesday afternoon.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: