Orange County commissioners could sign off on ‘tenant bill of rights’ for renters

Ordinance aims at easing problems of rising rent

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Orange County could sign off Tuesday on plans to formally create a “tenant bill of right” for renters.

The ordinance would do several things, including mandating 60-days notice before terminating a lease or raising rent by more than 5%.

It would also formally ban landlords from discriminating against prospective renters on the basis of things like race and their source of income.

It would also create a new government office to investigate complaints.

A public hearing on the new rules is set for Tuesday afternoon.

