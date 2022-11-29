Orange County commissioners discuss proposed ‘tenant bill of rights’ aimed at combating rising rent

The proposed "Tenants Bill of Rights" aims at easing the problem of rising rent.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Orange County are discussing a new plan on Tuesday, aimed at easing the problem of rising rent.

The “Tenant Bill of Rights” is a draft ordinance that would create a local housing office and calls for protections for renters.

The draft ordinance is something tenant advocates have pushed for as a previous rent control measure remains in limbo.

Over the last several months, Orange County leaders have been working on addressing the issue of skyrocketing rent prices. Earlier this month, commissioners voted to extend a legal fight over Orange County’s rent control initiative.

Voters technically approved the measure, but a judge ruled it wasn’t legal.

Now, the “Tenant Bill of Rights” being discussed during Tuesday’s meeting would call for a 60-day notice of rent increases. It would also mandate landlords provide tenants with a list of fees, forbid discrimination against prospective renters and create a new government office to investigate alleged violations.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

