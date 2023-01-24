SUV rear-ended Marion County school bus while student was getting on, troopers say

DUNNELLON, Fla. – An SUV crashed into a school bus while the bus picked up students in Dunnellon Tuesday.

The school bus was stopped, with its stop signals displayed, picking up a student at the corner of Southwest 155th Street and Southwest 100th Avenue, according to the FHP report.

While the bus was stopped, an oncoming SUV didn’t slow down, and drove into the rear of the bus, troopers said.

There were 23 students on the bus at the time of the crash.

There were no injuries.

