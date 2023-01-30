Operation ‘Best Foot Forward’ returns to Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Operation Best Foot Forward is returning to Central Florida for another year of pedestrian safety and an enforcement of Florida’s driver yield law.

Operation BFF will span over two weeks across Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. The initiative begins Monday, Jan. 30, and ends Friday, Feb. 10.

The two week operation aligns with Crossing Guard Appreciation Day, which falls on Friday, Feb. 3.

According to data collected by the BFF program, about 50% of drivers in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties failed to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks within a quarter mile of a school location. Florida law requires drivers to yield to pedestrians at every crosswalk, marked or unmarked.

The safety initiative focuses on pedestrian safety, as well as working to get more drivers to follow the law.

Local law enforcement officers will be undercover, looking for drivers who fail to yield or stop for pedestrians. Deputies will also be at marked crosswalks, about a quarter mile from school locations.

On Monday morning, Seminole County deputies will be at Eagle Circle where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle last summer. Law enforcement will also be near Teague Middle School, along Bear Lake Road in Forest city.

If a driver fails to yield, a ticket will cost $164. Drivers can get a total of three points on their license for violating Florida’s driver yield law.

