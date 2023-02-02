Eastbound lanes closed after 6 injured in Maitland Boulevard crash

Lines painted on the center of a road.

MAITLAND, Fla. – Eastbound lanes along Maitland Boulevard have been temporarily closed after six people were injured in a crash on Thursday, according to city officials.

Robert Sargent, the city’s public information officer, said the crash happened at the intersection of Maitland Boulevard and Maitland Avenue, which prompted police and fire crews to respond.

In a release, Sargent told News 6 that the eastbound lanes would be temporarily closed, and traffic is being detoured south along Maitland Avenue to Horatio Avenue. Six people suffered minor injuries from the crash, the release shows.

No information was provided on the cause of the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

