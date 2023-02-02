Fatal crash closes exit ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash Thursday morning on Walt Disney World property has forced the closure of the exit ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. along Osceola Parkway between Victory Way and World Drive, at the exit ramp. The ramp to Hollywood Studios is blocked, the FHP said.

Troopers said a vehicle hit a man who was riding a bicycle on the ramp. The man was airlifted to Osceola Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not hurt and remained at the scene during the investigation.

Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the cyclist.

