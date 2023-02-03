‘Our hearts break:’ 13-year-old Florida boy hit, killed while waiting for school bus, police say

A 13-year-old was struck and killed at a bus stop in Central Florida, police say.

LAKE WALES, Fla. – A 13-year-old was struck and killed Friday morning while waiting for his school bus in Lake Wales, police said.

The fatal wreck happened around 6:15 a.m. on Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue at Miami Street.

Lake Wales police said Jadin Galindo was waiting for his bus when a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck struck him. The boy was taken to Lake Wales Advent Health, where he died, according to police.

Authorities said it was dark and foggy as the Lake Wales boy, who attended McLaughlin Middle School, was sitting near the center of a paved alleyway, about 30 feet from Dr. J.A. Whiltshire Avenue. There were not any street lights in the immediate area, according to police.

The pickup truck turned north into the alleyway and hit Galindo, police said. The pickup driver, a 47-year-old Bartow woman, and her passenger, a 33-year-old Bartow woman, were not injured, according to police.

“Our hearts break for all those involved and the loss of such a young man,” police said in a news release.

Officials said speed and impairment were not factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223. You can also remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS (8477).

An investigation is ongoing.